Youngster uses horse sense to raise vital funds for charity

Young fundraiser Lois Olivia Matthews donated £190 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The donation came after the nine-year-old held an online auction to sell her handmade rocking horse.

Lois was also awarded a special certificate of recognition for innovative fundraising ideas and for continually raising lifesaving funds for the air ambulance service.

Last year in the summer Lois set up a stall in the field selling cups of water to walkers to raise funds for the DLRAA.

Richard Fletcher Derbyshire Volunteer Community Representative for DLRAA said: “We are delighted to be presented with the cheque from Lois and her Family. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding, therefore support from Lois and her family is really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives.”

DLRAA was formed in 2008 and has carried out more than 12,000 rescue missions and saved many lives in the process, each rescue mission costing on average £1,700 with DLRAA completing on average five or six missions every single day, 365 days a year.