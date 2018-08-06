Young Somercotes cyclist conquers ‘end to end’ record ride for charity

A Somercotes youngster who set out to break a cross-country cycling record for charity is relaxing this week after completing the feat on time.

Kian Pearson,12, completed the 998-mile route from John O’Groats to Land’s End on Saturday, August 4, after 14 days on the road.

He was hoping to become the youngest rider ever to go the distance in such a fast time, and is now waiting to hear from the Guinness World Records adjudicators whether he has achieved the official record.

Dad Ian, 49, accompanied him the whole way and said: “It was brilliant. We had to cycle for 12-14 hours every day, including a lot of rain, wind and some very big hills we hadn’t expected in Scotland.

“I asked Kian several times if he wanted to stop, but he said there was no chance — he was enjoying the challenge too much.”

Along the way, they also faced punctures and mechanical faults, quickly fixed by the support team of Kian’s uncles Robert and Philip.

Ian said: “After the first 10 days we had a bit of a breakthrough, and then the last 100 miles down the A30 was just like any other bike ride.

“We got a great reception at Land’s End, met some unbelievable people along the way, and got lots of support on the roads.”

Kian took on the ride hoping to raise £10,000 for Dementia UK after the death of his grandad last December.

The family are now collecting in money from their supporters, and think the final total will be somewhere around £8,000 as it stands.

There was another upside for them too, said Ian: “Every part of it was enjoyable, but especially just getting to spend all that time together and bond as father and son. He’s like my best mate.

“It started out that I was just going to be his overweight dad following along, but I found it easier than Kian in the end. I lost 18 pounds on the way and it’s done me the world of good.”

He added: “I hope an achievement like this will help take Kian further in his life. He’s already started making plans for his next ride.”

As a student of David Nieper Academy, Kian was kitted out for the ride by the fashion firm but also received some sweatier support.

Ian said: “The staff at Rivals Gym have been fantastic with us. We did a boot camp and they put Kian through hell, but it was well worth it in the end.”

Kian’s fundraising page will remain open until the end of September. To donate, go to kianjoglebikeride.co.uk.