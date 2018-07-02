Young man trapped under water at Derbyshire river tragically dies

A young man has tragically died after being trapped under water at the River Derwent.

Derbyshire police said they were called to the Alvaston Canal Path near Raynesway, Derby, at about 6.45pm on Saturday due to concerns for the safety of the man.

Swift water rescue teams located the man and lifted him from the water.

The man was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital.

Station manager for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Paul Green, said: “Our crews were mobilised to assist three males who were in the water, at an area known locally as Pebble Beach along the River Derwent. One of the group had got into difficulty and had become trapped under the water on the weir.

“Firefighters and specialist swift water rescue teams worked together to locate the man before handing him into the care of paramedics. Sadly the man has passed away.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and sympathy are extended to the family and friends of the deceased at this extremely sad and distressing time.”

A file has been prepared for the coroner.

Inspector Richard Price, of Derbyshire police, said: “We do not believe there to be suspicious circumstances. This was a tragic sequence of events that led to the death of a young man.

“My plea to the public is to stay out of open water in order to remain safe as the hot weather continues.”