Young dancers to star in English Youth Ballet’s performance of Sleeping Beauty

Emily Hallott, Louis Gillespie and Aimee Barker have been selected by English Youth Ballet. They are currently having an amazing time in rehearsals for a professional production of a Double Bill (featuring Aurora's Wedding and Ballet �tudes) at the Buxton Opera House.
Three talented dancers from the area are preparing to live their dreams by starring in a professional ballet production.

Aimee Barker, 11, from Codnor, eight-year-old Louis Gillespie, of Waingroves, and Emily Hallott, 9, from Broadmeadows, are currently rehearsing for English Youth Ballet’s double bill performance of Sleeping Beauty – Aurora’s Wedding and Ballet Études at Buxton Opera House in October.

Oliver Speers, one of EYB’s principal dancers, said: “The young dancers are treated like professional dancers during rehearsals – we work them hard but the results are fantastic.

“They learn what the life of a professional dancer is like. “They are living their dream and they just love it.”

- For more information about the performance and to buy tickets, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.