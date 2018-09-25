Young dancers to star in English Youth Ballet’s performance of Sleeping Beauty

Three talented dancers from the area are preparing to live their dreams by starring in a professional ballet production.

Aimee Barker, 11, from Codnor, eight-year-old Louis Gillespie, of Waingroves, and Emily Hallott, 9, from Broadmeadows, are currently rehearsing for English Youth Ballet’s double bill performance of Sleeping Beauty – Aurora’s Wedding and Ballet Études at Buxton Opera House in October.

Oliver Speers, one of EYB’s principal dancers, said: “The young dancers are treated like professional dancers during rehearsals – we work them hard but the results are fantastic.

“They learn what the life of a professional dancer is like. “They are living their dream and they just love it.”

- For more information about the performance and to buy tickets, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.