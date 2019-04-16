Woman rescued from car after five-vehicle crash on Derbyshire road

Firefighters rescued a woman from a car after a five-vehicle crash on the A38 in Derbyshire.

The road was shut eastbound from junction 28 of the M1 until after the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

Giving an update at 2.15pm, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The A38 is now fully open following a five-car collision.

"Thank you for your patience while we dealt with the incident."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews 'made the scene safe and extricated one female from a car' after the crash.