Which Derbyshire pharmacies are open on Bank Holiday Monday?

Pharmacies are always a great place to go for advice and medication in moments of need or when you are feeling under the weather.

The Bank Holiday on Monday, August 27, will see changes to opening times at chemists across Derbyshire, but here is where you can go if you need something in a hurry.

- Boots Pharmacy, Granby Road, BAKEWELL, 10am to 4.30pm

- Boots Pharmacy, Spring Gardens, BUXTON, 10am to 4pm

- Boots Pharmacy, Causeway Lane, MATLOCK, 10am to 4pm

- Boots Pharmacy, Low Pavement, CHESTERFIELD, 10am to 1.30pm, then 2-4pm

- Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Rotherway, CHESTERFIELD 10am to 4pm

- Pharmacy @ the Royal, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, CALOW, 9am to 3pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Mill Street, CLOWNE, 9am to 6pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Lockerford Lane, CHESTERFIELD, 9am to 6pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Bridge Street, CLAY CROSS, 9am to 6pm

- Asda Pharmacy, Wesley Street, LANGLEY MILL, 9am to 6pm

- Asda Pharmacy, Midland Street, LONG EATON, 9am to 6pm

- Boots Pharmacy, Horse and Jockey Yard, ASHBOURNE, 10am to 3pm

- Boots Pharmacy, Midland Street, LONG EATON, 10am to 4pm

- Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Civic Way, SWADLINCOTE, 10am to 4pm

- Morrisons Pharmacy, Chapel Street, BELPER, 10am to 4pm

- Rosehill Pharmacy, 299 Normanton Road, DERBY, 11am to 5pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Waverley Street, LONG EATON, 9am to 6pm

- Tesco Pharmacy, Hall Street, ALFRETON, 9am to 6pm