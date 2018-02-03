Search

Where will speed cameras be in Derbyshire this week?

This week's speed camera locations...
Here is a list of speed cameras in place across Derbyshire until February 14:

A6 Darley Dale A6096 Kirk Hallam

B6540 Sawley A57 Dinting Vale

A619 Chesterfield A6005 Spondon

A444 Overseal A511 Swadlincote

A514 Derby A444 Stanton

B6019 South Normanton to Alfreton A616 Creswell

London Rd, Derby Pastures Hill, Littleover

B6052 Chesterfield Rd, Eckington Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield

A6 Furness Vale B600 Alfreton

B5353 Newhall Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton

Devonshire Drive, Mickleover B6179 Ripley to Marehay

A5250 Derby A5111 Derby

A515 Parsley Hay Sheffield Rd, Glossop

B6374 Heage Spencer Rd, Belper

A515 Tansley to Wessington