When the rain will start today

Light showers are expected today from 4pm and carry on into Saturday.

From 8pm till midnight this rain is expected to become heavy.

From 8pm till midnight this rain is expected to becomeheavy.

Temperatures will reach highs of 12 and lows of 8°.

A BBC weather spokesman said: "Some bright or sunny spells today, but there will often be a lot of cloud around. This could be thick enough to produce a little rain, especially this afternoon. Rather windy.

"Windy this evening and into tonight with a band of heavier and more persistent rain moving through. Becoming drier, clearer and less windy late in the night but with the odd shower."