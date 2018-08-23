What every parent must know before taking a child abroad with a different surname

If you're travelling abroad this summer with a child that has a different surname to yours then you could have a few problems.

Many parents are stopped at border control or refused check in because they're bringing a child who doesn't share the same surname.



This could be because you're a divorced parent who has reverted your maiden name or even married again or even taking another parent's child on holiday.

Although this situation is not unusual, in this age of heightened security it has the potential to ruin your holiday.

The Home Office has revealed a number of guidelines for parents to avoid any necessary problems.



They tweeted: “If your family has different surnames, please bring birth or adoption certificates to help get through passport control quicker.

“We have a duty to safeguard children and to prevent people trafficking, child sexual exploitation and other crimes. That is why Border Force officers sometimes need to ask additional questions.”



They revealed that bringing as many documents that back up your situation as possible should help to prove you have a right to take the child abroad.



This could include - a birth or adoption certificate showing your relationship with the child

- divorce or marriage certificates if you’re the parent but have a different surname from the child

- a letter from the child’s parent or social worker giving permission for the child to travel with you



A Home Office spokesperson said: "A letter from the person with parental responsibility for the child is usually enough to show you’ve got permission to take them abroad.

"You might be asked for the letter at a UK or foreign border, or if there’s a dispute about taking a child abroad. The letter should include the other person’s contact details and details about the trip."

For more details about this, visit the government's website here.



