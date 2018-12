What can we expect from the weather today?

Expect the odd shower across southern parts of the region first thing this morning (Wednesday, December 19), but then it’s set to become largely dry with sunny spells.

Wednesday's weather forecast.

Becoming breezier later in the day, and cloudy across western parts of the region with a few showers.

The maximum temperature today will be 9 °C.

