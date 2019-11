Looks like another rainy day today.

It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain this morning, persistent and heavy at times, with extensive low cloud and areas of fog on high ground. Becoming brighter through the afternoon with some sunshine, but also a few heavy showers. Light southeasterly winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells for a time. Low cloud, mist and outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will spread in from the south later. Minimum temperature 6 °C.