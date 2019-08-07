What's in store for Wednesday's weather in Derbyshire?

Sunny spells across Derbyshire this morning (August 7) are expected to change into some light showers by the afternoon, according to forecaster The Met Office.

A bright start to Wednesday will see showers arrive, but this rainfall will be "generally lighter" than Tuesday - and many places are expected to stay dry.

Will it rain today?

The Met Office said: "Sunny spells and a scattering of showers. The showers generally lighter than on Tuesday, with many places staying dry. Breezy at times, but feeling pleasantly warm in sunshine. Maximum temperature 23C.

"Most places dry with clear spells overnight, and winds easing a little. Cloudier at times across the Peak District, perhaps with the odd light shower. Minimum temperature 13C."

The forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, and into the weekend, said: "Mostly dry with sunny spells, although there is likely to be the odd afternoon shower. Feeling warm in sunshine and lighter winds. Maximum temperature 24C."

"Friday, early heavy rain clearing north followed by scattered heavy, thundery showers. These continuing, probably more widely through Saturday, with strong winds. The showers and winds then easing during Sunday."