Unpredictable summer weather cost Derbyshire residents hundreds in cancelled plans

From heavy rain and flooding in June to windy storms in August, as well as the many short heatwaves in between, this summer's weather has been all over the place.

Did you have to cancel plans due to rain or poor weather?

And now, according to research by fair online casino PlayOJO has revealed that Derbyshire residents have lost hundreds of pounds cancelling plans due to its unpredictability.

The research shows that, for almost exactly 50 per cent of Derbyshire residents, the bad weather was the main factor in cancellation of plans this summer.

The most cancelled event this summer was barbecues and garden parties, with 31 per cent of people in Derbyshire having to rearrange.

Sporting events, at 13 per cent, and birthdays at eight per cent, were also events that fell apart due to poor weather.

In addition to this, the volatile weather has also had a detrimental impact on the holiday plans of those from Derbyshire.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) revealing that they have had to cancel their trips either at home or abroad as they were unable to get to their destination due to weather.

However, it is not just cancellation costs that have hit us in the pocket – but also spending more on weather-related consumer goods.

More than four in ten (44 per cent) Derbyshire residents said they had to shell out for extra wet weather supplies to combat the summer’s chaotic climate.

According to the report, Derbyshire residents have spent an average of £35.23 this summer on additional wet weather supplies.

The report was commission to launch PlayOJO’s ‘Winning in the Rain’ campaign – a month long campaign designed to compensate people who have had special days and events ruined by the weather.

A spokesperson for PlayOJO, who are challenging the UK online casino by being fair and transparent said:‘This summer may have given us our hottest day on record, but its inconsistency has also wiped out birthdays, barbecues and even whole festivals.

"After the consistently glorious summer of 2018, the summer of 2019 will be known as the UK’s ‘sunpredictable summer’.

"It’s bad enough that our bank balances and relationships are affected by the weather, but now social plans are getting ruined at a rapid rate.

"As a result, PlayOJO are launching the ‘Winning in the Rain campaign – a month long campaign to compensate people who have had their plans ruined by the unpredictable weather.

"Be it reshooting your wet wedding pictures or providing all the food and drink for your next barbecue, we will endeavour to make wetter better for some of those affected.”