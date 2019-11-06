Met Office gives mixed forecast for East Midlands

It's looking like a day of mixed weather for the East Midlands today (November 6).

The UK’s national weather service The Met Office has shared its national forecast for the day ahead.

After this morning's fog and frost clears, it will be a dry and bright start to the day.

There will be plenty of sunny spells throughout the morning and afternoon before cloud builds in the evening followed by some scattered showers.

The maximum temperature is forecast to hit 9 °C.

Showers are expected overnight for some areas. Patchy fog may form where showers clear, however heavy rain is expected in the early hours of Thursday.

The minimum temperature could drop to 4 °C.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for tomorrow, as heavy rain moves in from the Atlantic.

The warning covers Yorkshire, the north Midands and parts of northeast of England, and begins at 6am on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the rain is expected to die down by Friday morning, but could make a return on Saturday.

Most areas can expect 20-40 mm of rain, but places in higher grounds should prepare for 60-80mm.

The Met Office has issued a further warning that the heavy rain may bring disruption from flooding.