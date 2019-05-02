May Day bank holiday weather forecast: This is what the weather is set to be like in the East Midlands

The May bank holiday weekend is quickly approaching - but will the weather be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

This is the current weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend and it looks like a mixed bag.

There will be a marked difference in temperature between the up and coming May Bank Holiday weekend and the Easter weekend a couple of weeks ago, according to the Met Office.

By the time we reach the weekend a cold air mass will cover the UK, bringing a dip in temperatures with some sharp night frosts likely.

The Met Office says the outklook for Saturday and Monday in the East Midlands is cold and windy on Saturday with frequent showers, and a sharp overnight frost.

Sunday will be mainly dry and bright, and less cold.

There will be further showers on Monday, especially near the coast.

Looking further ahead.

After the Bank Holiday weekend, the UK weather is expected to become more unsettled, perhaps with spells of wet and windy weather across southern and central areas at times.

Brighter conditions could remain in the far north, but there is still some uncertainty about exact locations and durations. Temperatures are expected to slowly increase to more typical values for the time of year, although it is likely to remain rather cold in the north for most of the coming week.