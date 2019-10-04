It’s almost the weekend- will the weather be kind?

Happy Friday. Here’s today’s weather forecast?

The region is waking up to a much milder start than yesterday.

It will be cloudy throughout the day, with heavy rain at times, particularly during the morning.

The rain will ease a little into the afternoon, and there will be a few gaps in the cloud later, say the Met Office.

We’ll see a cloudy start on Saturday, with light rain in places.

A few bright spells are possible during the day, but heavy rain will arrive overnight.

