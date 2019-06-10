Heavy rain could cause flooding in Derbyshire today, weather experts warn

Weather forecasters are warning of possible flooding in Derbyshire today because of heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain in the county between 4am and 11.59pm.

READ THIS: Breakdown on M1 between junctions for Derby and Nottingham

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."