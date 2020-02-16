Flood warning in place for River Amber as Storm Dennis grips Derbyshire

A flood warning has been put in place for the River Amber as Ambergate has been affected by heavy rainfall during Storm Dennis.

Elsewhere, flooding has closed the A617 Hasland bypass, in Chesterfield, which has been closed in both directions from the M1 at Junction 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield to the A61 at Spire Walk Business Park roundabout.

The closure is affecting traffic between the M1 and Chesterfield town centre.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for dangerous wind and rain today, Sunday, February 16, as Storm Dennis continues to wreak havoc across the East Midlands where it is predicted gales will reach 43mph in some areas of the region.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said there may be delays on the road and rail and there is also the possibility of some short term loss of power and other services.

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 9pm.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s list of road closures includes:

A514 Calke Abbey; A516 between A38 and A50A52 at Borrowash and Spondon; A38 between Toyota and Findern; A617 from Hornsbridge to M1 Collier Lane; Ockbrook Station Road Ilkeston; Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston; Ladywood Road, West Hallam; Pilsley Road, Morton; Derby Road, Risley; High Street, Repton; A632 Walton Grange to Chesterfield B5035; Carsington A6; Ashwood Dale; A609 Ilkeston-Trowell; A38 Clovernook; Green Lane, Killamarsh; Ashby Road East to the junction of Gilly Lane; Bretby, A61 Pectron-Little Eaton.

The Snake Pass, at Glossop, has had to be closed due to flooding, according to reports.