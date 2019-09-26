Businesses and homes at risk of flooding as heavy rain is predicted for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Derbyshire and say flooding is 'likely' for businesses and homes.

The warning will be in place across the county from 6pm on Saturday, September 28 to 5pm on Sunday, September 29 and power supplies could also be affected as well as public transport.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "An area of persistent, heavy rain will arrive by Saturday evening and flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

"During Sunday persistent rain should tend to ease but will be followed by very heavy showers in places.

"Through the period many parts of this area will see 20 to 30 mm of rain."

The Met Office say there is the potential for 30 to 40 mm of rain to fall within a few hours in places and spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer.

There is is also a chance bus and train services will be affected by the weather and some interruption to power supplies and other services is also likely.