Back to reality- here’s what to expect from the weather today

Good morning, it’s Tuesday- and here’s today’s weather forecast.

After a sweltering Bank Holiday Monday, the region is waking up to another fine and sunny start this morning (August 27), turning very hot again.

But cloud will increase during the afternoon, with ‘heavy and thundery’ showers developing.

According to the Met Office, these will bring the risk of some blustery and torrential downpours, and perhaps the odd spot of hail.

The maximum temperature today will be 32 °C.

