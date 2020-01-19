A cold and frosty start with a dry and sunny day ahead

A cold and frosty start has been forecast for today, Sunday, January 19, for South Yorkshire and Derbyshire with more dry and sunny conditions to follow.

The Met Office has outlined low temperatures to begin the day with cold and frosty conditions to start but it is expected to stay dry and fairly sunny.

However, high cloud may turn the sunshine hazy, according to the Met Office, with a light westerly wind.

By tonight, the forecast states it should stay dry with largely clear skies and the odd patch of fog.

It is likely to be a chilly night and it is expected to be a touch milder with a gentle westerly breeze, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures at the beginning of the day are expected to be around one-degree centigrade with highs of around six-degrees in the middle of the day falling to three-degrees by the evening.