Today (January 28) will see sunny spells, with frost.

Today will stay mostly dry, although there may be the odd shower .

WEATHER: Sunny but cold across Derbyshire today

The maximum temperature will be 4 °C.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with temperatures falling rapidly below freezing after dark.

Scattered snow showers spreading in from the west later, though remaining largely dry in the east.

Minimum temperature -3 °C.