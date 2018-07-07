WEATHER: Scorching temperatures expected as England face Sweden in the World Cup

It's going to be another hot day as the country gets ready to watch England in the World Cup quarter-finals this afternoon.
The Met Office say that it will be dry with long sunny periods across the region.
The Met Office are forecasting the following temperatures for our areas:
- Chesterfield 26 °C
- Matlock 25 °C
- Belper 25 °C
- Ripley 25 °C
- Ilkeston 26 °C
- Buxton 23 °C
- Mansfield 25 °C
- Worksop 26 °C
- Hucknall 25 °C
- Eastwood 25 °C
Tonight, it should still be dry with generally clear skies although some patchy mist and low cloud may develop overnight, mainly near the coast.