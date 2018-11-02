WEATHER: Dry and sunny across Derbyshire today

The Met Office has forecast a dry, sunny day with light winds today (November 2).

After a cold and frosty start, today will be dry across the region with long sunny spells, although sunshine becoming more hazy in the west later.

It will be breezy at first across the Derbyshire hills, otherwise winds generally light.

The maximum temperature could reach 11 °C.

Tonight will be cloudier for a time but staying dry.

It will become chilly through the evening, but less cold by morning as a southerly breeze pick up.

The minimum temperature tonight could drop to 2 °C.

Tomorrow will bring sunny spells through the morning, becoming increasingly breezy throughout the day.