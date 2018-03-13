WEATHER ALERT: Snow to return to Derbyshire THIS WEEKEND

After days of relatively mild conditions the Beast from the East is set to sweep back over the UK this weekend.

The huge mass of cold air is set to feed Siberian winds over the country on Saturday and Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

Temperatures will plummet to just below freezing during the daytime and snow showers will work their way inland from the North Sea.

The bitterly cold easterly winds will make it feel well below freezing even during the daytime.

It comes just two weeks after the Beast from the East brought heavy snow to the county, closing schools and causing travel disruption.