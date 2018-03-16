WEATHER ALERT: Blizzards and drifting snow threat for Derbyshire this weekend

The Met Office has now issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice across Derbyshire this weekend.

Its new warning is in place from 4pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday and replaces an earlier yellow warning which had been issued yesterday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

“Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

“Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely. There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected.”

The Met Office’s chief forecaster’s assessment says that while some areas will receive relatively small amounts of snow, ‘narrow bands of five to 10 centimetres of snow are likely, with a chance of 15cm over higher ground’.

“Strong easterly winds will result in some drifting of lying snow, and lead to a significant wind chill,” the assessment reads. “Showers are expected to become more isolated through Sunday morning.”

56-HOUR SNOW ALERT: Further weather warnings issued for Derbyshire by Met Office