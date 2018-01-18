WEATHER ALERT: 37-hour snow and ice warning for Derbyshire

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for Derbyshire, warning of the potential for vehicles to become stranded and rural communities to become cut off.

The warning is in force from 11am today (Thursday) until 11.55pm on Friday.

It states: "Snow showers will affect the northwest of the UK during Thursday and Friday, although often falling as sleet and hail near windward coasts.

"Ice will also form in some areas overnight.

"Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations.

"In a few places, mainly upland areas, vehicles may become stranded.

"There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

"A few rural communities may become cut off. In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries."

