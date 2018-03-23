WATCH: Dash cam footage captures bikers pulling wheelies at 70mph and intimidating driver on M1

This dash cam footage shows two bikers performing dangerous stunts and intimidating a driver on the M1.

In the video, the bikers can be seeing doing wheelies at 70mph on the motorway heading south between junction 26 and Trowell services.

One of the bikers can be seen stood up pulling a wheelie in the footage

It was filmed on Sunday March 11 and uploaded to the Idiot Drivers UK Facebook page.

The driver who filmed it, and asked to stay anonymous, told the Daily Mail that he was travelling along the motorway with his wife and young child asleep in the back of the car when he spotted the bikes.

As he got closer, he said he could see the two bikers were riding in an erratic manner, pulling wheelies and drifting in and out of lanes.

One of the bikers then pulls in front of the driver, brakes and then speeds up twice, before riding off.

The driver told the Daily Mail: "I have absolutely no idea why they singled us out. It was outrageous behaviour.

"I don't know if they noticed that my son was in the back seat or not - but that shouldn't make a difference.

"Driving like that is just unacceptable. It was dangerous, reckless and stupid. We called the police and reported it but have not heard back."