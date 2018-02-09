Warning to parents over new craze after 11-year-old boy 'hides' in IKEA store

Warnings have been issued to parents about a new craze encouraging children 'go missing'.

The warning comes after an 11-year-old boy hid in an IKEA store in Sheffield earlier this week.

Kaden Mirza vanished on his way home from school on Tuesday afternoon before being safe and well on Wednesday morning.

His father, Abid Mirza, said that Kaden was actually hiding away in IKEA as part of a new 'hiding' craze. As part of the craze, children are encouraged to take up a challenge of going missing for a set period of time.

Mr Mirza said his son's internet history revealed that he had been looking at websites detailing how to hide for 24 hours without being detected.

South Yorkshire Police and has now issued warnings about the dangers of hiding away in warehouses and shopping departments, and IKEA have also said they will be looking at measures to prevent this from happening again.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said police were working with schools and community groups to raise awareness of the challenge.

She added: "To many young people this internet craze may seem like a bit of fun that is impressive on social media, however the risks and harm that could be caused are by no means humorous and could be catastrophic.

"Warehouses and shopping departments contain large quantities of heavy stock and items that could easily fall and crush someone if they are moved incorrectly, or used to build makeshift forts.

"There is also the potential risk of electrical faults and fires, which could have devastating consquences.

"As well as the safety risk, children often do this without the knowledge of their parents, which could lead to large scale searches or even cause them to be reported as missing.

"This not only causes fear and worry for parents, friends, family and the local community but can also be a waste of valuable police time, which may be needed to respond to a life or death situation. "I hope by highlighting the seriousness of the craze, young people will think twice before taking part. "As a parent myself, I’d like to appeal to fellow parents to reach out to their children and give a little guidance. A few words of advice could save your youngster's life."