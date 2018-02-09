Walkers urged to steer clear of ponds after chemical leak in Heanor

Walkers are being urged to stay away from two ponds in Shipley Country Park after an accidental liquid cyanide leak earlier this week.

Around 400 litres of liquid cyanide was spilled at an industrial unit on Adam's Close on Tuesday and ran into Adam's Pond in Shipley Country Park.

The Environment Agency has been taking samples of the water to monitor chemical levels since the spillage happened and working alongside staff at the county council, which owns the park, to contain the leak and neutralise the chemical in the watercourse.

But following the discovery of large numbers of dead fish in Adam’s Pond and heavy rain overnight which could mean the pollution has been washed downstream to Osborne’s Pond, park users are being urged to keep away from the affected ponds as a precaution.

Mike Ashworth, Derbyshire County Council's Strategic Director Economy, Transport and Environment, said: “Shipley Country Park remains open to walkers and other visitors but users are being urged to keep clear of Adam’s Pond and Osborne’s Pond as a precautionary measure.

“We have been advised that fish are particularly susceptible to this chemical but to ensure everyone’s safety we’re warning people not to enter the water for any reason, keep children well away from the ponds and make sure dogs are kept on a lead in the area to prevent them swimming in or drinking the water.”

Signs have been in place around Adam’s Pond since Tuesday to warn the public to stay away from the water and this has now been extended to Osborne’s Pond.