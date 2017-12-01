VIDEO: Tesco customers urged to support those in need with Food Collection campaign

Supermarket chain Tesco is asking customers to support its 10th annual food collection campaign.

Over 2,600 UK Tesco stores, including those in Derbyshire, are urging customers to add something extra to their trolley to donate to their in-store food banks.

Tesco is working with its charity partners, The Trussell's Trust and and FareShare to provide meals for vulnerable people this Christmas.

The Trussel Trust will be sending out emergency food parcels to people referred, because they cannot afford to feed their family, while FareShare provide meals for isolated people in communities nationwide.

Tesco’s Head of Community Alec Brown prompts people to be extra giving this year.

He said: “This year our in-store campaign features individuals and community groups who have received help from FareShare or The Trussell Trust when they needed it.

"I would encourage shoppers to make a small donation at the end of their shop to help up make a big difference this Christmas."

The value of the food donated by the public will be topped up by twenty per cent by the food retailer whose aim is to make sure nobody goes hungry over winter.

Samantha Stapley, Operations Manager for The Trussell Trust said: “Trussell Trust foodbanks across the country will be doing all they can to provide emergency support so people don’t go hungry.

"To make sure we’re prepared for what could be our busiest December yet, our network needs your support."

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare, added: “If you’re heading down to your local Tesco today please do remember to donate a can or packet to the food collection at the front of the store."

Customers at the Chesterfield store have made a great start to the donations.

The campaign runs until December 2.