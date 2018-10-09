Video shows man being punched to floor in Derbyshire bar - police appeal

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in a Derbyshire bar.

The 45-year-old man was attacked in Association Bar, in Ripley, at about 2.30am on Sunday, September 30.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The victim was sitting in the smoking area of the bar, in Church Street, when he was approached by a man who punched him in the head causing him to fall to the floor."

Derbyshire police said video footage shows some of the people appearing to be wearing green, but this is a due to a camera fault and is not a true representation of the clothing worn.

Officers have also released three images of a man they would like to speak to about the incident.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 18000468855 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Harley Walker.