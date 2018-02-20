VIDEO: Man arrested after 'horrific' robbery of a 12-year-old girl in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested after police released CCTV footage of a ‘horrific’ robbery involving a 12-year-old girl.

On Sunday, February 18 at about 4.40pm, the young victim was walking alone having just been to the local shops on an errand for her mum, when she was attacked by a man who struggled violently with her and stole her phone.

Today (Tuesday, February 20), officers have arrested a 22-year-old Derby man on suspicion of robbery.

He is currently at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in the city and will be interviewed later today.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are still keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information they think may help with the investigation.

DC Mick Stainsby, who is investigating the crime, said: “The CCTV footage captures the horrific incident taking place.”

DC Stainsby added: “The 12-year-old victim has been very brave but was attacked for apparently no other reason than to steal her phone, a rose gold iPhone 6s.”

The attack happened on Cambridge Street Derby.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Mick on 101, quoting reference number 18000079151.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org