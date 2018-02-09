VIDEO: Chemical spill in Heanor starting to affect fish

An accidental chemical spill in Heanor is having an impact on fish in the local pond, the Environment Agency has said.

Paul Reeves of the Environment Agency tweeted this video this morning saying: "Many fish in Adams Pond in #Heanor are currently showing signs of being affected by a toxic substance.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. Photo - Environment Agency.

"We are now looking at a plan to prevent contamination entering Osbournes Pond in #ShipleyPark."

The incident occurred on Tuesday on Adams Close when around 400 litres of liquid cyanide was accidentally spilled, some of which leaked into a nearby pond.