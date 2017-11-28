VIDEO: Alfreton Christmas lights switch-on brings festive buzz to town

Alfreton saw a dazzling display of festive spirit last weekend, as crowds packed the town centre to see the Christmas lights switched on.

The town council welcomed huge numbers of residents and visitors to the High Street event on Saturday, November 25.

Peppa Pig, Mayor Walker and Elf Antics prepare for the big moment.

They cheered on as Peppa Pig and Mayor John Walker counted down to the moment when Alfreton House lit up in spectacular style.

Councillor Walker said: “I was delighted to be asked to join Peppa Pig on stage to officially switch on the lights for Alfreton for 2017. I was once again amazed by the event’s popularity.”

It was the fourth time the council had hosted the event, which was supported by many shops staying open late.

Coun Walker said: “We look forward to continuing to provide such events in the future. The Christmas lights are an attraction which bring great benefit to local businesses.”

The event was also backed by dozens of market stalls, many raising funds for good causes including the mayor’s chosen charities for this year - the Sight Support unit at the Royal Derby Hospital and Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Home in Skegness.

Council staff said they hoped to surpass previous years’ collection totals of around £2,000. On Friday, Coun Walker collected £286 from a raffle run by staff of the Naughty but Nice café and £400 from bric-à-brac stalls at the Christian Centre.

Alfreton Rotary Club ensured that Santa arrived on his sleigh to open the grotto, escorted by donkeys Slim and Shady.

Youngsters were thrilled to meet Peppa Pig and ride the fairground attractions, while an audience of all ages enjoyed performances by Darley Dales Brass Band, the Treble Clef choir, artists from M.A.D.E. @ No 18, a magic show and Woodbridge School Choir, compered by Elf Antics.

Organisation of the event was led by Councillor Gail Dolman, who said: “I would like to thank fellow councillors, staff and all those who made the event a success and looks forward to another event in 2018.”

The council are welcoming residents’ feedback on the event and have already responded to ideas and suggestions made in person and through social media.

To add your thoughts, go to www.facebook.com/alfretontc.