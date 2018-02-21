VIDEO: 78-year-old woman's purse stolen in Derbyshire

Police would like to speak to two men in connection with a stolen purse belonging to an elderly woman.

CCTV footage of two men police would like to speak to about the theft has been released.

The 78 -year-old victim was shopping in a Aldi store when she noticed her purse was missing from her bag. Later that day money was taken from her bank account.

Although the incident happened back in November last year, the officer on the case is asking for the public’s help.

PC Matthew Cork, who is investigating the incident said: “I realise the incident happened a few months ago but as I am now in a position to release the CCTV footage I am asking for the public’s help in identifying the two men in the images.

“The 78-year-old victim was very upset about the theft of her purse and money and we would like to talk to these men about the incident.”

This indecent happened on Saturday, November 11 between 12 midday and 1pm at the Aldi store on Southmead Way, Littleover, Derby.

If you think you can help please contact Matthew on 101, quoting reference number 17000490181

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org