Vehicles destroyed by fire at ambulance service workshop in Alfreton

Three vehicles belonging to the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) have been damaged beyond repair after a fire broke out at the Alfreton fleet workshop.

The blaze began at around 4- on Friday afternoon and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were quickly on the scene at the Meadow Lane Industrial Estate.

However, it was too late to save two ambulances and one rapid response car. Another ambulance was superficially damaged.

Services have resumed as normal this morning, and leaders say the lost vehicles will not affect their ability to respond to 999 calls.

Manager Steve Farnsworth said: “During tough occasions teams shine through, I am lucky to have amazing colleagues on our team.”

An EMAS spokesman added: “Everyone has been safely accounted for and the building has not been damaged.

“At this stage the incident is not thought to be suspicious. We will work with the fire service to support their investigation into what has happened.”