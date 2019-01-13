Van driver wanted on domestic violence offences refuses to provide breath sample in Heanor Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A male is in custody this morning (January 13) after refusing to provide a breath sample at the roadside. He was also wanted for domestic violence offences, and was located by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit driving his works van. A male is in custody this morning (January 13) after refusing to provide a breath sample at the roadside. He is set to be charged when sober. WEATHER: A blustery day with sunny spells across Derbyshire