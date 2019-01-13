Van driver wanted on domestic violence offences refuses to provide breath sample in Heanor

A male is in custody this morning (January 13) after refusing to provide a breath sample at the roadside.

He was also wanted for domestic violence offences, and was located by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit driving his works van.

He is set to be charged when sober.