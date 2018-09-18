'Utterly useless driver' going over 100mph on the A38 runs out of fuel and is caught by police

A driver who police said was "drugged up" drove over 100mph on the A38 until he ran out of fuel and was caught by police.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "The driver went 90mph through Littleover, 130mph down the A38.

"Utterly useless driver as his heavy right foot means he runs out of fuel and rolls to a stop.

"Arrested with assistance from Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Staffordshire Police.

"Drugged up, no licence, no insurance."

Police said the driver was heading from Derby to Burton.

The car has now been seized.