UPDATE: Two Derbyshire roads now open after overnight snow

Two roads which were shut this morning because of snow have been reopened although two are still closed.

The Cat and Fiddle remains closed (A54/A537), as does Snake Pass (A57) but Derbyshire County Council say all other roads which were shut, including the A623 Peak Forest/Sparrowpit and the A515 Ashbourne Road have now been opened.

Staffordshire Police have now reopened the A53 Buxton to Leek road

Jon Davies has been stuck on the Ashbourne Road near Alsop Moor since 6am.

The Nicholls driver had just finished a 12-hour shift and was heading home to Harpur Hill.

He said: “It’s the snow. I have been here since 6am. Police are here but it needs a snow plough a gritter.

“There is nothing going towards Buxton. Police are letting a few cars past towards Ashbourne.”

Derbyshire County Council is in charge of gritting the roads and a council spokesman said: “Our gritting crews have been out treating roads since yesterday afternoon - treating our secondary network yesterday lunchtime, before repeatedly gritting the primary network yesterday evening and through the night. They’re treating high routes again now.

“Sleet has caused some wash off of the grit, making driving conditions difficult in freezing conditions.

“Please drive with extra care if you need to make journeys.”