Three lanes that were closed on the M1 after an HGV crash in Derbyshire this morning have re-opened.

The northbound lanes between J28 and J29 near Tibshelf were closed after the collision this morning (Tuesday, October 23) caused an oil spillage.

The accident has now been resolved but police say there is congestion back to J27 so motorists are advised to allow time for deays to ease.

According to police, nobody was seriously injured.