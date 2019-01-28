Up to eight people involved in distraction burglaries across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

The two police forces have teamed up to investigate a series of burglaries across both counties.

Three incidents of offenders distracting shop workers to commit burglaries have been reported in Notts last week.

The the first happened in Rochester Walk in Clifton at around 12.30pm on January 21.

The other two both happened in Woodfield Road, Broxtowe at 12.25pm and 12.35pm on Wednesday January 23.

Eight people are said to have been involved.

On all occasions, some of them distracted the shop keeper whilst another made their way through to the private area.

A variety of jewellery was taken from the Clifton incident.

Derbyshire police are investigating five similar incidents and we are treating the eight incidents as a spate.

The group are believed to be travelling around in a car similar to either a silver Ford Galaxy or Vauxhall Zafira (pictured