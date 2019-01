A driver who failed to check the amount of fuel in the car cause long delays on the A52.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ said the driver was an unsupervised provisional licence holder.

The car was seized after the incident

A police spokesman said: "Failed to maintain vehicle or check fluid levels, basics covered on a driving test. Causes car to break down resulting in long delays during rush hour."

The car was seized after the incident yesterday, Friday, January 25.