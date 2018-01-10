Ukelele group’s debut entertains Alfreton U3A

Alfeton U3A ukelele group has made its debut in front of members of the town’s volunteer-led organisation for retired people.

Most of the musicians have been playing for less than a year and some very fierce rehearsals had taken place, so they could start together, play and sing in unison and finish at the same time.

Their performance was kindly received and applauded. The audience helpfully joined in with the singing when asked.

Alfreton U3A meets at Christ the King Church Hall on Nottingham Road, Alfreton, on the second Thursday each month at 2pm.