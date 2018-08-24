Two-year-old girl dies in M1 crash

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police
Police are appealing for information after a two-year-old girl died in a crash on the M1.

The crash happened at around 3pm on the M1 northbound between J26 and J27 on Wednesday (August 22).

Nottinghamshire Police said a two-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The young girl, from Yorkshire, was travelling with her family when their car was involved in a crash with a lorry.

Police are now appealing for anyone with any information, or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 487 of 22 August 2018.