Two men caught with offensive weapons in Ripley jailed

Two men who were found carrying weapons including knives and a firearm, in Ripley, in May 2016 have been sentenced to jail.

Lindon Wilson, 31, of Yates Gardens, Nottingham and Reece Goldhawk-Remekie, 28, of Dove Street, Nottingham stood trial at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, 16 August.

Goldhawk-Remekie was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to one year's imprisonment.

Wilson was found guilty of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Detective Constable Andrew Cocking said: “I am pleased at the significant sentences these two men have received and am hopeful that it will act as a deterrent to others who may consider carrying any kind of weapon.

“Both the police and the courts treat this type of offence extremely seriously and will ensure that those found guilty will be dealt with appropriately.”