Two arrested following drug warrants in Heanor

Two people were arrested after two drug warrants were carried out in Heanor.

The warrants were carried out on Monday, January 22 at properties on Ray Street and Mount Street by officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, operational support and Uniformed Taskforce.

Suspected crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis was seized during the searches, along with a quantity of cash.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, and has been released under investigation. A 37-year-old was arrested for allowing his premises to be used for drug use, but no further action is to be taken.

A 28-year-old man was also issued with a penalty notice for possession of Cannabis.

Inspector Dave Parker, who is in charge of policing in the Amber Valley area, said: “These warrants were carried out as a result of community intelligence which we will always investigate and act on, where appropriate as we work target crime, anti-social behaviour and illegal drug misuse work to keep our area safe.

“I would like to thank our local residents and community members for talking to us, and for continued their support.”

Officers also arrested a woman at one of the addresses who had failed to appear at court in connection with not paying a taxi fare in Derby.

She was remanded and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Friday, January 26.

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101 or online through the Contact Us page of the website by clicking here.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online through the Crimestoppers website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Do you, or someone you know, have problems with alcohol or drugs and are finding that this is causing you problems?

If so, the Derbyshire Recovery Partnership (DRP) can offer you free and confidential tailored support, to help you gain control and build positive relationships. Call 0845 308 4010, or 01246 206514 from a mobile, or email info@derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk.