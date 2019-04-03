Twenty huskies and their owners from the East Midlands head up Ben Nevis for charity

A huge dog walk is set to take place later this month - featuring 20 huskies and their owners.

The Sunday Sibe Club, a dog walking group for husky owners in the East Midlands, will take on the treacherous trek up the highest mountain in the British Isles for charity.

Michaela Perkins from Mansfield will take part in the trek with her Siberian husky Aurora, and her husky labrador cross Lyra.

Michaela said: "It's not going to be an easy walk - although it is eight miles up and down, the terrain and weather will be tough - we're expecting minus 4 degrees.

"We are raising money for various charities, and awareness of rescue dogs."

Lyra is a rescue dog, and Michaela says it is important for people to do their research before they take on a husky, as many end up in rescues.

"If you don't have time, don't get a husky" She adds.

"You need a secure garden with at least a six foot fence, and they need to be walked everyday for at least three miles.

"They can be a handful, but they are the most loving creatures.

"Too many people buy huskies because as puppies they are such cute furballs - then they realise how much work they need"

Michaela Perkins, who runs the group said: "A lot of the dogs within the group are rescues.

"The dilemma that the rescue centres are facing at the moment is the increasing number of huskies and malamutes being relinquished across the nation.

"The members of SSC will be tackling Ben Nevis to help raise funds and awareness for their chosen charities. Some are doing it for moral support and some just for their own personal goal."

The walkers are raising money for a variety of charities, including 8 Below Husky Rescue and Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

"You don't always know the background of a rescue dog, and there are often challenges, but you don't give up on your kids, so I wouldn't give up on my dogs." Adds Michaela.

"Lyra may not be with me for the rest of my life, but I will be here for the rest of hers."

The walk will take place on Friday April 26, and will raise money for:

8 Below Husky Rescue

Heart Welfare

Jerry Green Dog Rescue

The Leicester and Leicestershire Animal Aid Association

Howls for Help

Animal Free Research

British Heart Foundation

Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

If you wish to donate, you can give directly to each charity, or email bwitchedsensations@hotmail.com.