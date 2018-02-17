TV show Naked Attraction looking for Derbyshire contestants

Dating show Naked Attraction will be back later this year and Channel 4 is looking for new contestants.

The controversial show, presented by Anna Richardson, which sees one clothed singleton pick a date from six naked contestants based solely on physical appearance has been commissioned for a third series with production company Studio Lambert.

A studio Lambert spokesman said: “Are you looking for love? Do you fancy testing the power of Naked Attraction?

“In this daring dating series potential couples are able to see each other in their naked glory from the very off, and we are looking for adventurous singletons to take part in any potential future episodes.

“Are you up for naked dating?”

For those who have not seen the show contestants will have their naked bodies revealed from up to their waist then the selector will eliminate four possible suitors, become nude themselves and then pick a final companion to a fully clothed date with.

All applicants must by aged over 18 to apply. For more information or to apply click here.