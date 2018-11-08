Tributes paid to 'one in a million' motorcyclist who died in Derbyshire

Tributes have been paid to a young motorcyclist who died following a collision in Derbyshire earlier this week.

Lucas Whitnall died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a lorry in Ashby Road, Woodville on Tuesday morning.

The family of the 17-year-old, from Coalville in Leicestershire, have now issued a photograph and paid tribute to Lucas in a statement.

It said: “Lucas was a very positive young man with a kind a very caring approach to people he met. He never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“When you were down he would lift you up, he helped anyone who needed it.

“Lucas had an amazing sense of humour and such a direct approach to life. He worked hard, knew where he wanted to go and what he wanted to achieve.

“He was an amazing son and a kind, supportive big brother. Lucas was one in a million and will be missed so much by the people who knew and loved him.”